New Pokemon Anime Will Feature 2 Mysterious Artifacts

Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master is the latest season of the anime adaptation, and perhaps one of the most important as it is helping to say goodbye to both Ash Ketchum and Pikachu as the stars of the series. With the recent episodes bringing back old trainers and Pokemon alike, two new trainers are set to take Ash's place in the future of the television series. Before Liko and Roy's arrival, a new preview hints at the arrival of two mysterious artifacts that will play a role in the anime's future.

Despite confirming that the new trainers are Liko and Roy, there are a lot of questions that have yet to be answered when it comes to the trainers that will be taking over the series. While fan rumors have been swirling that their arrival might see a time skip implemented into the anime adaptation, the idea that Liko is Ash's daughter might have been nixed as a co-creator of OLM, Kunihiko Yuyama, recently noted in an interview that he always saw Ketchum as an eternal ten-year-old. While Ketchum might not be the hero in the future of Pokemon's anime, Yuyama did confirm that we most likely haven't seen the last of the current world champion.

Pokemon Artifacts

Recently, it was confirmed that Roy hails from Kanto, the same region where Ash Ketchum got his start, and is holding a special Pokeball while Liko, from the Paldea region, has a mysterious pendant that she will be bringing into the new series that is starting later this year:

The new protagonists of the Pokémon anime, Roy and Liko, both have mysterious items... Roy, from Kanto, has a special Poké Ball and Liko, of Paldea, has a peculiar pendant.. 🤔 New anime begins in Japan on April 14. pic.twitter.com/QLiRVkVuCx — PokéJungle: Gen IX (@pokejungle) February 17, 2023

Currently, Ash has had some major reunions in his final episodes as Pokemon's protagonist, running back into both Brock and Misty while also getting the opportunity to see pocket monsters that he hadn't seen for quite some time. With Team Rocket looking to make a return in the near future for what might be their final fight against Ash Ketchum, Aim To Be A Pokemon Master is leaving everything on the table when it comes to giving Ash and Pikachu a fond farewell.

What role do you think these mysterious artifacts will play in the Pokemon's future? Are you ready to say goodbye to Ash after over two decades? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.