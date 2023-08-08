Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: All The New Pokemon Revealed Today

Here's a first look at all four new Pokemon revealed during today's Pokemon Presents. The upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC will feature four additional new Pokemon to the ones previously introduced when the DLC was first announced. The four Pokemon interestingly all have ties to existing Pokemon species, with two of the Pokemon being evolved forms of existing species and two other Pokemon being Paradox versions of Legendary Pokemon from past games. While we still don't know a lot about these Pokemon, we do know their names and the typings of two of the four Pokemon. We'll share all the information we have on these mysterious new Pokemon.

Dipplin - evolves from Applin through unknown means, is a Grass/Dragon-type Pokemon.

Archaludon – evolves from Duraludon through unknown means; is a Steel/Dragon-type.

Raging Bolt - no other information currently available.

Iron Crown - no other information currently available.

It's unclear how Raging Bolt and Iron Crown will be made available. Their counterparts Walking Wake and Iron Leaves were released as a special raid event earlier this year, but both Pokemon also have ties to a hinted secret in the fabled Area Zero that's at the heart of the new DLC. It's also unclear when Dipplin and Archaludon will be available in the game – Applin is already a Pokemon available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but Duraludon is not. We should also note that five Pokemon were previously revealed to appear in the DLC – the Legendary Pokemon Ogerpon and Terapagos and the Pokemon Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. Today, it was confirmed that Terapagos has two forms – a normal form and a Terastal form.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Teal Mask DLC will be released on September 13th.