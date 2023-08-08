Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mewtwo Tera Raid Officially Announced

Mewtwo is coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The original Legendary Pokemon will make its grand appearance in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on September 1st, as a 7-Star Raid Boss. The announcement was made during a Pokemon Presents that also revealed a Mew giveaway starting today. This raid has been known for a while – dataminers revealed that dialogue referencing Mewtwo and Mew were in a recent Pokemon Scarlet and Violet update and Nintendo accidentally leaked an image of Mewtwo in the battle earlier today.

Mewtwo thankfully will be a Psychic Tera-type for the event, meaning that players can bring their strongest Dark-type and Ghost-type Pokemon to the battle without worrying about covering alternative typings. Still, given the nature of Mewtwo and the fact that these raids are specifically designed to challenge players, we should still expect a major challenge.

This marks the first Legendary Pokemon raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Up to this point 7-Star raids were either reserved for Paradox Pokemon or for Pokemon from outside of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet making their debut within the game. Many of these Pokemon have been Starter Pokemon from past Pokemon games, giving players an opportunity to collect the Pokemon and add them to their collections. Notably, 7-Star Pokemon typically can only be captured one time within Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so players won't be able to load up on Mewtwo.

The Mewtwo raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet run on September 1st through September 17th. Start getting your team ready now!