Pokemon Reveals Pikachu's Hilariously Perfect Reunion With Misty's Psyduck

As the Pokemon anime readies for Ash Ketchum's goodbye to the franchise after 25 long years we are getting all sorts of big reunions, but an unexpectedly hilariously perfect reunion went down between Ash's Pikachu and Misty's Psyduck. Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master is now running through its special series saying goodbye to Ash for good, and the franchise is celebrating by having him get some much requested reunions with past companions that fans didn't get to see him meet up with again during the events of Pokemon Journeys. One such is Misty, who finally came back to the franchise.

While Misty has returned in brief moments for fun reunions with Ash in the many seasons since she left her full time role in anime, the newest episode of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master brings her back with her fullest return to the franchise yet. Not only is Misty going to be a part of Ash's final adventures throughout the anime, she's also brought back some of the fan favorites from her team like Psyduck...who was happy to see Pikachu again. The sentiment wasn't the same for Pikachu though.

How Do Ash and Misty Reunite in the Pokemon Anime?

The second episode of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master officially brings Misty back to the anime, but the secretly biggest reunion is between her Psyduck and Pikachu. Misty's Psyduck played a lot of the comedic relief roles during its time in the anime all those years ago, and the clip spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter shows that it's right back into the fold once more in a hilarious way. While it was super excited to see Pikachu, Ash's Pikachu was all too quick to ignore it.

It's a reunion that's clearly bent more in one way than the other, and with Misty sticking around for Ash's final episodes, this hopefully means we will also get to see much more of Psyduck as it all comes to an end for Misty too.