Pokemon’s Scrapped Ant Monster Deserved Better

Pokemon has had a number of “lost pocket monsters” that weren’t able to to make the cut for a video game generation or in the anime proper. Throughout the franchise’s history of Ash Ketchum travelling to different regions throughout the world, the hundreds of Pokemon lost many of their “brothers and sisters” along the way. Now, one Poke-fan has managed to find the original design for an ant-type Pokemon that has an amazing design and happens to be the same size as the normal insects that we see in our daily lives.

Twitter User DrLavaYT shared the original designs and details regarding the unnamed ant, an insect type Pokemon that would have been categorized as the world’s smallest creature and one of the cutest to ever enter into the world of pocket monsters:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lost Pokemon of the Day: Tiny Ant In a 2011 interview, lead Pokemon designer Ken Sugimori said his team has long wanted to create an ant to serve as the world’s smallest Pokemon — but it never ended up happening. (Photo descriptions & more info continued in thread below) (1/3) pic.twitter.com/OproEc30py — Dr. Lava’s Lost Pokemon (@DrLavaYT) October 4, 2019

This unnamed insect isn’t the first ant type Pokemon that would have been a part of the franchise’s many generations, with Durant being one of the more prominent ant types that combines the insect style with that of iron. One of the pocket monsters introduced as part of the fifth generation of the franchise, making its initial appearance in the video games of Pokemon: Black and Pokemon: White.

This “Tiny Ant”, as mentioned earlier, would have been the tiniest Pokemon in existence, taking the top spot from Joltik, who is only four inches tall. Regardless, we’re sure that the tiniest Pokemon would have still managed to pack quite the punch, though we’d definitely wonder how it would manage to compete in battles against its brethren. Even the most innocent and harmless Pokemon, as we’ve seen in the franchise’s history, can have some hidden tricks and abilities up their sleeve.

With Pokemon continuing to add new pocket monsters to its stable with each new generation, who’s to say that we won’t see the “Tiny Ant” appear at some point in the future?

What do you think of this lost Pokemon? What’s your favorite bug type pocket monster? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!