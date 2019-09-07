It Turns Out Pokemon Scrapped Designs for One of Its Cutest Families Yet

There are a lot of cute Pokemon that are out there. Though they don’t necessarily shake the ground with their power, they still find themselves endearing to fans of the pocket monster franchise, both old and new. Mascots of the series such as Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur have endured and become far more recognizable than their respective evolutions such as Raichu and Venusaur for this very reason. Now however, one Poke-fan has discovered that the franchise may have cut one of the cutest “families” that the series has ever seen!

Twitter User DrLavaYT shared these original designs for the Pokemon Kotora and its two evolutionary forms, showing off an “electric tiger” that works as a direct comparison to Arcanine, the fire canine:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lost Pokemon of the Day: the Kotora family Cut from both Generations 1 and 2, the Kotora line was a three-stage family of Electric tigers — as well as probably being the series’ most beloved lost Pokemon family. (Photo descriptions & more info continued in thread below) (1/5) pic.twitter.com/JsZrztSc0w — Dr. Lava’s Lost Pokemon (@DrLavaYT) September 5, 2019

Slated for either Generation One or Generation Two of the pocket monster juggernaut, we’re left to wonder why the Pokemon Company didn’t attempt to introduce Kotora and its evolutions in some form or fashion during the franchise. Though there are a lot of Pokemon that dabble in the ability to access electrical abilties, there aren’t nearly as many that are feline. Granted, there are pocket monsters such as Meowth and the flame based Incineroar, but more often than not, there aren’t nearly as many feline Pokemon as other species.

Most of the other “cat” Pokemon were revealed as some of the “Legendary Pokemon”, such as Entei and Raikou, whose appearances were usually saved as special events for the franchise, often introduced in the feature length films. With over eight hundred pocket monsters, we have to wonder if some day these designs will be revisited and bring fans face to face with the Kotora family of electric cats.

Torracat, the evoutionary next step of the flame kitten Litten, has gotten a lot of play as of late however, being included in the final roster of Ash’s Pokemon team during the Alola League tournament. With the end of the tournament coming up soon, we’ll have to wait and see if the feline Pokemon will be instrumental to Ketchum taking home the gold!

What do you think of the Kotora family being cut from the pocket monster franchise? Do you see them managing to make a debut at some point in the video game series or in the anime episodes? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!