Slowpoke Takes Over Japan's Postal Service as Special Mascot

No matter where you live, mail carriers are sometimes criticized for their speed despite funding and transport issues beyond their control. Of course, these services try to avoid such ties, but it seems one city in Japan is embracing the idea. And thanks to Pokemon, there has never been a cuter time to send mail if you live in the Kagawa Prefecture.

So, let's break down the issue at hand. Over in Japan, the city of Takamatsu is embracing its notoriety as a place to find Udon, its most famous noodle dish. Now, in Japan, the Pokemon Slowpoke is known as Yadon, which sounds very close to Udon. This play on words helped Yadon become a mascot for the Kagawa Prefecture, and the city of Takamatsu is bringing Slowpoke to its postal service.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

After all, the city has launched a special Slowpoke mail truck and mailbox downtown to promote... udon. Yes, that is right. The mascot isn't meant to dig at the fine postal workers in Takamatsu; Instead, the Pokemon is being used to promote the city's tasty noddles, so you can send letters to loved ones about all the great udon in town.

Currently, the mailbox is located centrally in Takamatsu, and it works as an actual mailbox. We are assuming the truck will operate similarly, so you can see why fans of Pokemon are hyped up. Clearly, Slowpoke has found himself a noble new gig, so let's hope he is ready to deliver Poke Packages around town!

HT - Kotaku