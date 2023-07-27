Pokemon Unveils New Pikachu Squishmallow

Pokemon is the world's biggest IP, and it has the merchandise to prove it. From high-end collectibles to trading cards and beyond, Pokemon has it all. This includes a number of Squishmallows as the popular plushy brand teamed up with The Pokemon Company last year. And now, there is another stuffy joining the collection!

So what is this one? Well, don't go hoping for a brand-new Pokemon. A new Pikachu Squishmallow is on its way, and it will go live in time to celebrate the holidays with you!

(Photo: Kelly Toys / The Pokemon Company)

The update went live this week as Pokemon is getting its own Holiday Pikachu Squishmallow. As you can see above, the cute plushy takes the existing Pikachu squish and turns them into a Santa fanatic. After all, you can see Pikachu is wearing a Santa hat this time around, so the 14" Squishmallow will be a must-have for fans!

Currently, this holiday Squishmallow is slated to hit shelves on November 5th. Pokemon teamed up with Target to announce pre-orders for the stuffy this week, and of course, they sold out in a matter of minutes. You can keep checking Target here for restocking ahead of its November launch. At this point, The Pokemon Company has not launched orders for this plushy, so we have no word on where else might sell this holiday collectible.

Of course, there are other Squishmallows out there to collect from Pokemon. To start, the collaboration created plushies for Pikachu and Gengar before hyping Snorlax and Togepi. Now, Piplup is on deck to get their own plush along with a variant Pikachu squish. This holiday release will drop the line's third Pikachu plush, so it seems the mascot is selling well these days!

What do you think about this latest Pokemon plushy? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!