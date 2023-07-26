Pokemon TCG Returns to McDonald's

Pokemon cards are returning to McDonald's. According to the established Pokemon TCG news site PokeBeach, McDonald's will begin a new Happy Meal promotion featuring Pokemon trading cards. The set will include 15 cards, all of which originally came from the Scarlet & Violet base set released earlier this year. Six of the cards will be holofoil cards – Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, Cetitan, Pikachu, and Klawf. Happy Meals will also include a special "Match and Battle" toy like last year's set, although with an updated design. No US release has been announced yet, but the Happy Meals will roll out in late August in Europe and its anticipated that the US release will happen around the same time.

Despite McDonald's using common cards for their special set, the Pokemon Trading Card Game Happy Meals are always hot sellers and it's likely that many stores will implement some kind of limit for customers to cut down on potential scalpers. Promo cards tend not to hold much value in the long run, but expect to see a flurry of activity as people try to sell cards to collectors who wouldn't otherwise try to grab the Pokemon cards from a fast food chain.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game remains one of the top-selling card games in the world, trading spots with Magic: The Gathering. The game is about to release a new expansion set – Obsidian Flames, which adds a new Dark-type Charizard ex to the game that will almost certainly be a top chase card. Additionally, the Pokemon Trading Card Game is getting ready to release the Scarlet & Violet -151 set in the US, which features all 151 original Pokemon, including Kadabra for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Expect an official announcement of the Pokemon Trading Card Game promotion at McDonald's soon.