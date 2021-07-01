New Pokemon Pillow Lets You Nap on Yamper's Butt

✖

Pokemon is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and its reputation is only getting stronger. From the anime to video games and more, the brand can sell volumes on its name alone, and that goes for merchandise as well. That is why the Pokemon Center isn't afraid to branch out with its plushes, and its newest is a pillow that let you sleep on Yamper's butt.

And yes, you did read that right. Yamper has his own butt pillow now, and you can thank the Internet's obsession with Corgi butts for as much.

(Photo: The Pokemon Center)

The update went through when Japan's Pokemon Center posted the butt pillow on its online store. The outlet has named the pillow with the most fitting of titles, so you can try finding it if you'd like. Just search 'Everybody Nap Time Cushion-Yamper’s Butt' to learn more.

According to the plush's production description, this Pokemon pillow was made for napping and sleeping. "Soft and supportive with a texture like a chewy marshmallow, this is an enchanting cushion you’ll want to bury your face in," the blurb reads. As you can see above, the pillow shows Yamper's butt in full including its tail and back legs. The fluffy pillow also boasts a hollow center that allows users to put their arm through the pillow. This is a saving grace for stomach sleepers, so Yamper is here to take care of you no matter how you snooze.

The item has not joined the U.S. Pokemon Center yet, but it is available for purchase in Japan. The pillow will run you $37 USD, but if you love Yamper, then this oddly adorable plush is worth it. And honestly? I'd buy a couple if I could!

What do you think about this new Pokemon plush? Which other pillows should the Pokemon Center test out? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - SoraNews24