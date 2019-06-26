Pokemon: Sun and Moon Announces New Opening

To celebrate the upcoming tournament for the Alola League, the Pokemon: Sun and Moon series is looking to introduce an entirely new opening for the anime. Debuting on July 7th, the new intro will be performed by popular singer, Shoko Nakagawa. The song, titled “Type: Wild”, will be sure to bring a brand new light to the series while revisiting a familiar tune for fans.

The online news source Anime News Network broke the release of the upcoming song and detailed what fans can expect in this new opening:

Fans of the Pokemon series may sense some familiarity with this song, as “Type: Wild” was originally sung by the voice of Ash, Rica Matsumoto, and appeared at the tail end of each episode in the fifth season of the first series. It’s a nice nod to fans of the original series that a familiar song can be brought back for a new generation that will follow the seemingly eternal 11 year old that is Ash Ketchum.

Pokemon: Sun and Moon follows Ash as he attempts to work his way to the Alola League tournament, finding himself in a tropical locale that has a bunch of new Pokemon to introduce and for Ketchum to catch. With the tournament itself right around the corner, there’s no better time to have a new opening than now to show fans that things are getting serious. Whether Ash will finally be able to grab a tournament win is yet to be seen, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted if he does!

What do you think of the news of a new opening for Pokemon: Sun and Moon? Did you enjoy the original interpretation of “Type: Wild”? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”