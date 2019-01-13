‘Pokemon: Sun & Moon’ Anime Releases New Ending

Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon is gearing up to start a new chapter of the series, and fans are suspecting that the end of the Alola region is approaching as the new ending theme for the series carries a melancholy tone.

The newest ending theme for the series is titled “Notebook of the Heart” as performed by the Hino City Nanaomidori Elementary School Choir. You can check it out in the video below thanks to Moetron News.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The newest ending theme sequence provides a stark contrast of what’s come before in the series as it features a scrolling nature scene as the tone of the new ending theme sets a new pace. As mentioned above, the new theme has an air of melancholy around it as the serene imagery seems to suggest that the Sun & Moon adventures are nearing some sort of end.

It’s probably going to be a while before that happens, however. A clip from the newest episode of the series seems to suggest that the Alolan League is finally going to be introduced into the anime, and it’s here that the final arc of the anime will truly kick into high gear. But considering the more reserved, slice of life pace of the current iteration of the anime, the “end” might not come for quite a while. There may even be another ending theme after this as well.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”