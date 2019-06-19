Pokemon Sun & Moon Teases Ash’s Final Five Team

Ash Ketchum needs a win and he needs one badly. In the entirety of the Pokemon anime series, which is over 1000 episodes at this point, Ash has yet to truly win a league championship. Granted, he’s made it to the very final match of some of the leagues, but he ends up walking away with second place or being disqualified. It’s a sad state of affairs but Sun & Moon may be the chance for Ash to turn things around with this hint at his upcoming team.

Reddit User GarballatheHutt posted this image of four of Ash’s Pokemon and his floating Pokedex, as the young trainer looks to finally get a notch on his belt when it comes to a league championship:

Obviously, Ash has his right hand man Pikachu at his side as it’s basically a requirement at this point that the yellow, electric rodent be on Ketchum’s crew. Aside from the stalwart mouse, Ash’s team consists of Rowlett, Lycanroc, and Torracat. Rowlett is a grass/flying type Pokemon that wears a comical bow tie shaped leaf on under his head. Lycanroc is a canine type Pokemon that not only has the ability to deliver quick attacks using its fangs and claws, but also houses rocks under its fur to hurl toward enemies. Finally, Torracat is a fire type Pokemon that is an evolution past the form of “Litten”.

While Ash’s Pokemon aren’t exactly the strongest to be found in the world of Sun and Moon, his relationship with them grants them an edge over other trainers as his bond gives them that extra something that they need in battles. Certainly though, Ketchum is going to need all the help he can get when it comes to the finals. What his fifth Pokemon will ultimately end up being is anyone’s guess, since he released Poipole for his roster earlier in the series.

What do you think of Ash’s potential final team for the upcoming finals in Sun and Moon? Do you think he stands a chance at taking the championship? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”