Pokemon Unveils Adorable Mascots for Grookey, Sobble, Scorbunny

Each new generation of Pokemon carries a whole new wave of adorable new monsters for fans to meet and take into their party. What usually ends up as the most anticipated reveal of each new video game entry are the three new starter Pokemon, and this was an especially big deal for Pokemon Sword and Shield. As the first in the mainline series to come to a home console, expectations were high for the three new starters.

Luckily, these expectations were met and then some with the reveal of Grookey, Sobble, and Scorbunny. Now fans will have a new way to love these adorable new additions as they have made their full mascot debut in Japan.

@hinopika on Twitter shared photos of the starter mascot reveals, and they perfectly encapsulate why fans were so drawn to these new starters. This is especially true for the sad and downtrodden Sobble, whose pouty face and crying water abilities helped it become an icon among the older, more sad and downtrodden fans of the Pokemon franchise. Though Grookey and Scorbunny have their charms for sure, Sobble stood out for just making fans want to protect it. Here’s a charming video of them in action too!

Pokemon Sword and Shield are currently scheduled to release November 15th for Nintendo Switch. Though whenever Ash reaches the Galor region in the anime, fans are wondering which of these starters would be the permanent addition to the party. Current support is behind the early favorite, Sobble, of course. If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, the Pokemon series is gearing up for the debut of the Alolan League pretty soon, so now is the perfect time to jump in!

