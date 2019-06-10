PETA Tries to Make Statement with Pokemon’s Wooloo and Gets Roasted by Fans

When it comes to Pokemon, it is best not to upset fans. The franchise has had more than 20 years to build itself a loyal fandom, and netizens will not hesitate to defend the series when it comes under fire. Now, it looks like that call has been put out on social media, but it has nothing to do with hate.

No, it turns out fans are determined to protect Pokemon from PETA, and the war is heating up big time.

Over on Twitter, the whole thing began when PETA put out a new post attempting to draw attention to the wool industry. The animal rights group has a staunch stance against shearing sheep, but PETA hit a Beedrill nest when it tried to use the new Pokemon Wooloo to demonstate its point. The adorable pocket monster was coopted into a meme supporting PETA, and it did not age well immediately upon posting.

Love the new #Pokemon, Wooloo! They have a special message for all of their future trainers 😉 #PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/EyRst7Hlee — PETA (@peta) June 5, 2019

So, you can imagine the backlash PETA drew in with fans, and you can find some examples below if not.

As the slides demonstrate below, Pokemon fans are not on board with PETA coopting Wooloo to push an agenda. Netizens were quick to shame PETA for reportedly spreading misinformation about sheep shearing, and it all began with a sign Wooloo is shown standing by. The original post has the sheep Pokemon next to a sign reading “I’m not your Wooloo sweater,” but animal activists were quick to point out that some sheep must be sheared lest they suffer from heat stroke or other illnesses.

PETA’s decision to use Wooloo was also panned by fans who accused the organization of buying into a gimmick. Last week, the pocket monster and several others were introduced to fans from Pokemon Sword and Shield for the first time. Wooloo became an instant breakout from generation eight as fans worldwide drew fan-art to honor the sheep Pokemon. Now, netizens admit they’re furious Wooloo has been brought into one of PETA’s controversial campaigns and are pushing to free the creature from its grasp.

So, what do you make of this PETA vs Pokemon feud? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

