Pokemon Theory Questions Whether Nurse Joy Is a Pokemon

Pokemon has been around for years, and the fans have grown around the franchise in those decades. From kids to teens and adults, the Pokemon series has been with the fandom in most stages of life, and that has given fans a lot of time to think about the story. And now, it seems like Nurse Joy has come under fire as a new theory is coming for the pink-haired nurse.

The whole thing went live when Nurse Joy cropped up in a post on Reddit. It was there the user EXGShadow made a point that has fans buzzing online hours later. After all, Nurse Joy might very well be a Pokemon, and the evidence is mounting.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

To this day, the hard definition of a Pokemon is hard to define, but there are some tenants fans go by. As it turns out, Nurse Joy meets several of them, and EXGShadow came with the receipts. Not only do we know Nurse Joy can be found around the Pokemon Universe in identical forms, but there are the odd variants. Nurse Joy has been found in outside attire in early Pokemon episodes, so you can consider those takes as shiny forms.

Of course, fans have met regional variants of Nurse Joy as well. Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon made that much clear when it showed off Nurse Joy on the island. And if thought that was it, think again! Nurse Joy has been shown as a child in the anime before with their mother. It turns out Nurse Joy has identical offspring down to the hairstyle, so that seems pretty suspicious for any other human.

With tens of thousands of comments, this Pokemon theory has blown into a full-on conspiracy at this point. The fandom has never looked too much into Nurse Joy, but the side character is most definitely strange. If she isn't a well-trained Ditto in disguise, Nurse Joy could very well be an otherworldly Pokemon. So if Ash wants to become a Pokemon Master, he's going to need to figure this mystery out...

What do you think about this Pokemon theory? Are there any other fan-theories you subscribe to like this one? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.