Detective Pikachu Star Shares Disappointing Update on Sequel

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu was a massive hit with fans as it brought the Pokemon franchise to life in a whole new kind of way a few years ago, and one of the stars behind the film has shared a disappointing update on a potential sequel! When the first film made its way through theaters back in 2019, it was such a hit with fans that there was already hope to see a follow up film. One has yet to be announced officially in the years since, but there have been rumblings that a sequel could be in the works in some form.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu star Justice Smith (who played the film's lead, Tim Goodman) recently spoke to Screen Rant about the potential sequel movie, and unfortunately revealed that he has not heard any "movement" on the sequel and is "waiting for that call" for the follow up, "I have not heard of any movement. I mean, I know what was released online, but no one has called me. So I'm just waiting for that call." So unfortunately, it looks like any potential sequel has not moved forward in a concrete way as of the time of this writing.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company / Legendary)

Will Detective Pikachu Get a Sequel?

This follows in line with a comment Smith shared about a sequel in 2021 where he had even less hope of a Pokemon: Detective Pikachu 2, "I would love to participate in Detective Pikachu 2," Smith stated. "I don't know if it's going to happen." Before then elaborating with, "I think we have to just kind of bury our hopes. I don't think it's going to happen. I really hope so though. Honestly, I'm such a huge fan, who knows, who knows? I hope so."

Making things tougher is the fact that Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is not currently available to stream on any service, with potential interested fans needing to rent or buy its digital or physical releases to see the movie for themselves. It's been quite a while since that first film, and a lot has happened in the last five years, so the theatrical landscape has changed for both studios and even potentially huge franchises like Pokemon. A sequel may not happen at all.

But do you want to see Pokemon: Detective Pikachu return for a sequel? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!

HT – Screen Rant