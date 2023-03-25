Pokemon's Jesse Comments on Team Rocket's Exit

Ash Ketchum and Pikachu aren't the only characters that are exiting the Pokemon anime with the last episode of Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master. Team Rocket is also looking to leave the series in the past for now, as the final scene shows us Jesse, James, and Meowth following the dynamic duo in a hot air balloon. With Pokemon Horizons set to introduce a new nefarious group known as the Explorers, the Japanese voice actor who brings Jesse to life commented on Team Rocket's departure.

Before the final installment of the latest season aired, many Pokemon fans believed we had seen the last of Jesse and Team Rocket as they had seemingly disbanded and gone their separate ways. Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master threw anime viewers a curve ball however when it was revealed that the trio was working at the cafe of Team Rocket HQ. Luckily for viewers, fans were given one last battle featuring the nefarious trio attempting to steal Pikachu once again, as the three swore that they'd chase Ash Ketchum forever.

Pokemon: Jesse Blasts Off

Here's what Megumi Hayashibara, who voices Jesse/Musashi in the Pokemon anime adaptation, had to say when it came to her character and Team Rocket blasting off for what might be the final time: "Solemn words of appreciation and teary farewells, those aren't like me, right? So I'll just laugh and say 'farewell' and leave it at that. Psyche! There's no way I'd ever end things like that!

So to all of you other, whether it's the live television broadcasts in your hearts, the YouTube streams in your hearts, the Netflix streams in your hearts, the Amazon Prime streams in your hearts, or the other subscription services in your hearts, I hope you continue to replay us in your hearts. We're sure to see you again someday, somewhere. The memories we can barely keep from overflowing, the indescribable feeling of floating through the air, our tenacity knows no bounds. And of course, we're always recruiting new members!"

Do you think we'll one day see Team Rocket return to the anime? What was your favorite moment in the series featuring Jesse, James, and Meowth? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.

Via Megumi Hayashibara's Blog