Pokemon Keeps Tradition With New Pikachu and Misty Reunion

With Ash Ketchum and Pikachu looking to leave their roles as the main stars of the Pokemon anime, the current iteration of the series, Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master, is giving the dynamic duo another chance to shine before they make their curtain call. Recently, one of Ash's original ally's, Misty, made her return to wish the two a fond farewell, and an adorable tradition has continued in the anime adaptation once again as the water-type trainer once again reunited with Ketchum's electric rodent.

Misty's return wasn't just big in finally reuniting Ash with one of his original travel companions, as the two first met decades prior following Ketchum's original decision to venture forth in an attempt to become a Pokemon master, it was also significant in that the water-type trainer was able to give Ash his first loss following his Masters 8 Tournament victory. Despite being the current world champion, it seems that Ash still has some learning to do when it comes to making all of his pocket monsters the strongest they can be, as Misty was able to defeat his Corphish. Of course, Ash still remains the world champion regardless, though it certainly gives him something to think about for the future of his career.

Pokemon Tradition

Twitter Outlet Anipoke Fandom compiled the adorable tradition in which Misty would welcome back Pikachu into her life with a hug, which we might not see for quite a long time, if ever again, once Ash and his partner are no longer in the driver's seat for the television series:

With Ash leaving the anime adaptation behind as the star of the show, two new trainers are taking the reins of the series in Liko and Roy. While there are still many mysteries that surround the upcoming protagonists, a fan theory has been ruminating around the internet that the female trainer, Liko, might be related to Ketchum, as she is sporting a hair clip that looks quite similar to the design that Ash previously wore on his cap.

Which trainers do you want to see say goodbye to Ash and Pikachu before they leave the series? What role do you think the Pokemon duo will play in the new series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon