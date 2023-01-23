Pokemon Goes Viral Thanks to Pikachu's First Wrestling Gig

Pokemon's anime might be gearing up to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu after 25 long years of watching their adventures through the regions, but it seems like Pikachu is already gearing up for its next career as a pro wrestler as one clip has gone viral with Pikachu's first wrestling match! Pokemon's anime overseas is now in the midst of a final series celebrating how far Ash and Pikachu have come since they started out their adventures in Pallet Town over two decades ago, and it's been a pretty bittersweet pill to swallow given that they have been around for so long.

While Ash is saying goodbye to the anime in favor of two new trainers taking his place in the next major series of the anime coming later this year, it's not as quite clear cut for Pikachu. It's yet to be revealed whether or not Pikachu will be leaving the anime franchise as well, but if that does happen, a viral TikTok from user @blochrist reveals that Pikachu has a promising wrestling career ahead of it with its first major match. Check it out below:

How to Watch Ash and Pikachu's Final Episodes

Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master is now airing Ash's final episodes overseas, but it's going to be a while before the rest of the world gets to see these episodes for themselves. Thankfully Pokemon Master Journeys has been confirmed to continue with Netflix soon enough as the next batch of episodes will be hitting the streaming service in February. This will bring the international release that much closer not only to the end of that series (in which Ash becomes a world champion), but Ash's final episodes soon afternoon.

While Ash was indeed the main character of the Pokemon anime for 25 long years, Pikachu is pretty much the mascot for the brand at this point. It's become so huge that even the idea of wearing a suit and doing a frog splash off the top of a ladder during a wrestling match was an instant hit with those in the crowd and those who continue to see the TikTok make its way online.

But do you think Pikachu has a promising wrestling career ahead? What are you hoping to see when Pikachu leaves the long running anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!