Pokemon Brings Back Misty Full Time for Ash's Final Episodes

Pokemon is now working its way through Ash Ketchum's final stint of episodes in the anime before the franchise moves on without him in its next series, and the newest episode of the anime is doing so in style by bringing back Misty to be Ash's full time companion for his final episodes! Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master is following Ash on new travels following his becoming a world champion, and the series has gone all the way back to the beginning of his 25 year long journey by bringing back one of his first closest friends.

While Misty has come back a few times over the course of the Pokemon anime's various series in the past, the newest episode of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master teases the first real time that she will be traveling together with Ash again after so many years. As Misty explains it in the episode, Ash winning the World Coronation Series gave her so much inspiration that she left the Celadon City Gym to her sisters and set out on her own journey once more. Naturally, this brings her back to Ash's side as a companion.

The ending was just too adorable. Pikachu's always rooting for his Pikachupi 🤗#Anipoke pic.twitter.com/waFFEtK0NK — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) January 20, 2023

How Does Misty Come Back to Pokemon?

Episode 2 of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master sees Ash reuniting with Misty while the two of them are fishing for a particularly strong Clauncher, and they immediately get into their classic back and forth dynamic that they had all those years ago in the very first anime series. Misty has so much fun bonding with Ash in this way after so long that at the end of the episode, she can't help but follow him. Much like when she joined his side in the first series, she hides her true intentions a bit when asking to come with him.

Ash sees through Misty's act almost immediately, and plays around that he'll travel without her, but when Pikachu declares that it wants to travel with Misty again, Ash jokes he has no choice in the matter and now the classic duo is back together again for Ash's final episodes. Now all that remains is the third piece of their puzzle, Brock, who is teased to come around in Ash's final series as well.

