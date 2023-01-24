Pokemon Promo Sets Up Brock's Reunion With Ash and Misty: Watch

Pokemon is now working its way through Ash Ketchum's final episodes in the anime, and the promo for the next episode of the series is setting up the big reunion between Ash, Misty and Brock after all these years! While Pokemon Journeys broke ground in bringing back some of Ash's biggest friends and rivals over the course of his 25 year journey through the anime so far, there were quite a few companions who fans were really waiting to see again. It turns out that the biggest returns were being saved for Ash's final episodes of the series overall.

Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master is now two episodes into its special series saying goodbye to Ash Ketchum after his 25 years of adventuring, and with the newest episode officially bringing back Misty to be one of Ash's companions full time for his final episodes, it's time for the third member of the trio. The promo for the next episode of the series is teasing that we'll see Brock very soon, and he'll be joining up with Ash and Misty again. You can check it out below:

What to Expect From Brock's Return to Pokemon

Episode 3 of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master is titled "Brock, Cilan and the Forest Witch!" and the synopsis for Brock's return to the anime teases as such, "Ash and Pikachu reunite with their former travel companions, Brock and Cilan. However, Brock seems to be terribly depressed because he just lost his love. Then suddenly a wild Hatterine kidnaps Brock, but what is the reason? Can Ash, Misty, and Cilan bring back Brock?"

So not only will Brock be coming back to the anime after such a long time, he's likely joining to be joining Ash's side full time alongside Misty for Ash's final episodes. This episode is also teasing that Cilan will be making his return to the franchise as well, and now it's just a matter of time to see how these companions play off of each other now that they're all in the same series.

What are you hoping to see from Brock's reunion with Ash and Misty after all these years? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!