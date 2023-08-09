Pokemon Announces New McDonald's Toy Line

The Pokemon franchise continues to take the world by storm when it comes to video games, anime adaptations, manga series, and merchandising. Even though Ash Ketchum has left the television series, the show has continued with two new trainers that are aiming to follow in the World Champion's footsteps. Thanks to the franchise's ever-increasing popularity, it should come as no surprise that other companies are looking to capitalize on Pikachu and his fellow pocket monsters, as McDonald's has a new toy Pokemon toy line hitting Japan later this month.

The "Pokemon Natsumatsuri Happy Set", translated to the Pokemon Summer Festival Set, will arrive in Japan from August 11th to the 17th, but unfortunately, as far as has been reported, won't be making the leap to McDonald's restaurants in North America. While Ash's Pikachu might have departed with the World Champion, that hasn't stopped the electric yellow rodent to remain front and center in many promotions for the franchise and such is the case here. In the new collaboration with McDonald's, Pikachu is sporting a look in custom with a summer festival in Japan, and is joined by the starter Pokemon from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly.

Pokemon: McDonald's Toys To Celebrate The Summer

The Pokemon toys that will be arriving at McDonald's restaurants in Japan include a drum set, a Poke-Ball chochin, fishing and ring toss toys, squirt gun set, uchiwa fan, pinball game, and a disc-fishing game. McDonald's has also stated that there are additional toys on the way in Japan. It goes to show how Pokemon remains a juggernaut in the pop culture world that decades following its arrival, it still has numerous merchandise released.

(Photo: Sora News 24, The Pokemon Company, McDonald's)

While these toys might not make their way to North American fast food restaurants, Pokemon is bringing some big anime installments to Netflix later this year. The final episodes of Ash Ketchum's journey will arrive on September 8th, with the streaming service also promising that Pokemon Horizons will follow suit on an unspecified date.

Do you want to see these Pokemon toys make their way to the West? What has been your favorite pocket monster from the latest generation of the franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.

Via Sora News 24