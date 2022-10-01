Pop Team Epic Season 2 Debuts Wild Opening and Endings: Watch

Pop Team Epic is one of the major anime franchises returning with new episodes this month, and Season 2 of the anime is amping things up big time with the opening and ending theme sequences debuting with the new slate! This Fall anime season is particularly stacked compared to the rest of the year, so it's going to be quite difficult for Pop Team Epic to make its mark. Luckily, it's getting off to the right start as not only has it already demonstrated how much it stands out from the rest of the new anime this Fall, but from the first season too.

Things are only getting bigger and more bombastic with Pop Team Epic as like the first season, the series' episodes are being broken up into two distinct halves that feature the same scripts but have small differences throughout. The first episode released its opening theme, a wild new Kamen Rider inspired opening feature musician Shouta Aoi titled "Endless Love" (as performed by BUSTED ROSE). And there are two different takes on the ending theme, "Nakayoupiisu" featuring a male and female performance depending on which segment you see it with. Check them all out below:

Featuring returning writer and director Jun Aoki (Gal & Dino) for Kamikaze Douga and Space Neko Company, Pop Team Epic Season 2 is now streaming new episodes with Crunchyroll. If you wanted to check out the first season of the series and get an idea for just how wacky it's going to be from this point on (and yet you still probably won't be all the way ready), you can now find the first season streaming with Netflix and Crunchyroll.

They tease the series as such, "Crude, rude, and a little…cute? Get ready for the larger-than-life attitude of Popuko and Pipimi, the small and tall stars of Pop Team Epic! Based off the bizarre four-panel webcomic by Bukubu Okawa comes a comedy that'll throw you off with its out-there jokes and intense absurdity. You think you're ready for these girls? Think again, F#%**er!"

