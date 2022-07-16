Pop Team Epic Season 2 Rolls Out First Poster

Pop Team Epic will soon be shaking up the anime world once more with its second season, and to celebrate the anime has rolled out the first poster for Season 2 of the series! The anime adaptation for Bkub Okawa's original gag manga series really made an impact when it had first debuted during the Winter 2018 anime schedule because fans really had no idea what to expect from it. Each episode of that first season flipped its own series on its head, and it left fans ready for more shenanigans. Now there won't be too much longer of a wait as the new season will be hitting later this Fall.

Previously confirmed to be releasing some time this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, Pop Team Epic Season 2 will feature returning writer and director Jun Aoki (Gal & Dino) for Kamikaze Douga and Space Neko Company, but there are still many more mysteries about the new season's production. With two entirely different voice casts starring in the original season, it's yet to be revealed whether or not that will be the same case for Season 2 (or even if those same actors will return). But for now you can check out the first poster for Pop Team Epic Season 2 below:

If you wanted to catch up with Pop Team Epic before the second series debuts, you can now find the first season streaming with Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Funimation. The series is officially described as such, "Crude, rude, and a little…cute? Get ready for the larger-than-life attitude of Popuko and Pipimi, the small and tall stars of Pop Team Epic! Based off the bizarre four-panel webcomic by Bukubu Okawa comes a comedy that'll throw you off with its out-there jokes and intense absurdity. You think you're ready for these girls? Think again, F#%**er!"

Pop Team Epic returns during one of the most competitive Fall schedules in recent memory as while this Summer features a lot of returning franchises, it's going to be even more packed with these returns this Fall with this series, Bleach, Mob Psycho 100, and many more juggernauts airing later this year. But what do you think of this first poster for Pop Team Epic Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!