Pop Team Epic Season 2 Releases New Trailer

Pop Team Epic is currently working on its return for Season 2 as part of the stacked Fall 2022 anime schedule, and the series is hyping what is coming for each of the voice actors involved with an appropriately strange new trailer! The anime taking on Bkub Okawa's original gag series had been one of the more unique anime productions in recent memory as it was not only stacked with a ton of its own jokes, but the production itself took all of this to the next level by offering multiple versions of the same story beats and animations that hit in different ways.

With Pop Team Epic Season 2 making its premiere this October, there are still several questions about its production left to be answered. The first of which was whether or not the multiple voice actors playing the different versions of the main duo, Popuko and Pipimi, would be returning for the characters and it seems like that will be the case as the newest trailer for the new season sees each of Popuko's actors (Nana Mizuki, Sho Hayami, and Sora Tokui) open up about the pressures of voice acting all while the footage itself shows off the wacky series. Check it out below:

Pop Team Epic Season 2 will be kicking off on October 1st, but has yet to reveal where international fans will be able to check out the new episodes. Featuring returning writer and director Jun Aoki (Gal & Dino) for Kamikaze Douga and Space Neko Company, it's also yet to be revealed whether or not Season 2 of the anime will be organized in the same way as the first season with multiple voice actors bringing the main duo to life across multiple versions of the same kind of segments (that once actually confused Netflix into cutting off half of each episode).

If you wanted to catch up with Pop Team Epic before the second series debuts and see just how wacky it can be, you can now find the first season streaming with Netflix and Crunchyroll. The series is officially described as such, "Crude, rude, and a little…cute? Get ready for the larger-than-life attitude of Popuko and Pipimi, the small and tall stars of Pop Team Epic! Based off the bizarre four-panel webcomic by Bukubu Okawa comes a comedy that'll throw you off with its out-there jokes and intense absurdity. You think you're ready for these girls? Think again, F#%**er!"

