Primal's Genndy Tartakovsky Reacts to The Simpsons' Tribute Episode

The creator of Primal took the opportunity to praise The Simpsons for their recent crossover into the world of Spear and Fang.

One of Adult Swim's best original series hails from the creator of Samurai Jack, Genndy Tartakovsky, in Primal. Telling the brutal prehistoric tale of a caveman and his trusty dinosaur, Spear and Fang found themselves traversing some bloody adventures in the animated series' first two seasons. With a third season confirmed, the Cartoon Network series recently appeared in an unexpected place, Springfield. The Simpsons paid tribute to Primal and Tartakovsky himself took the chance to both praise the classic animated series while creating his own take on Homer Simpson in the process.

Luckily, following Primal's second season finale, a third season was confirmed to be in the works from Adult Swim and Genndy Tartakovsky. However, those expecting Spear and Fang to make a comeback might be disappointed, as the creator has confirmed that they are thinking of moving into a more "anthology-style" for the series moving forward. While no release date has been revealed as of yet for Primal Season 3, its arrival is sure to take the animation world by storm considering the previous two seasons.

Primal x The Simpsons

Tartakovsky took to Instagram to celebrate the crossover via both a statement and an original take on Homer Simpson, dropping the classic animated character into the world of Primal, "Pretty amazing and surreal that Simpsons did a Primal Parody in one of their new episodes! Here's a Simpsons Primal Homer and my Homer in Primal style. Thank You and right back atcha!"

The recent homage to Primal in The Simpsons took place in the latter's thirty-fifth season via an episode titled, "Clan of The Cave Mom". The installment can currently be streamed on Hulu, and here's how the platform describes the crossover installment, "Marge and Luann disagree on a parenting issue."

Tartakovsky has made his name for many animated projects outside of the world of Spear and Fang. One major project that the animator has on the horizon is Fixed, a raunchy animated comedy that is still in production. His other works include the likes of Samurai Jack, Dexter's Lab, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, and more.

What do you think of this surprising crossover? What other Adult Swim series do you think would fit right into the town of Springfield? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.