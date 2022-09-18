Primal Creator Teases Major Changes for Season 3

Primal brought its second season to a rather shocking conclusion with its run this Summer on Adult Swim, and the creator behind it all teased that should the series continue with a Season 3 someday there's going to be some major changes to how it all goes down! The first season of the series had shocked fans when it first debuted, and the second season of the series kicked these shocks into an even higher gear with its final moments. With the new season of the series seeming like it was going to be finale for the series overall, things could change with a continuation.

Although Adult Swim has yet to announced whether or not Primal will be continuing with a third season, series creator Genndy Tartakovsky is already brewing with new ideas about where the series could go from here. Because while the end of the second season seemed to be a major conclusion, Tartakovsky wants to go in a completely different direction with a third season following new characters, new stories, and in almost an anthology like presentation for where things could go next.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly about Primal's shocking Season 2 ending, Genndy Tartakovsky explained that he feels that Spear and Fang's story is over. Unless there's some major outcry from fans wanting to see more of their story or perhaps the next generation of characters teased during the finale, Tartakovsky admitted that he wants Primal to almost "become an anthology show, where season 3 would still be called Primal, but with a different subheading." But it would still have the presentation from the first two seasons.

"Low-dialogue, high-emotion, survival, rawness, visual storytelling: All that stuff, but with different characters. There's more things I want to do with Primal, not necessarily Spear and Fang," Tartakovsky explained. "Maybe if there's a giant outcry, we'll continue the story with his daughter and Mira and the dinosaurs. I'd have to really think about it." He continued as it seems like if the series does get picked up for a new season (which it might considering its awards and critical recognition so far), it's going to be much different.

