Primal Creator Unpacks How Samurai Jack's Ending Inspired Season 2 Finale

For many years, Samurai Jack fans believed that the final confrontation between Jack and Aku would never take place. Creator Genndy Tartakovksy surprised many by announcing that a fifth season would arrive on Adult Swim, with the episodes presenting a much more mature take on Jack and his world. Now, with Tartakovsky bringing to a close Primal's second season, the animator dove into how Samurai Jack's ending influenced the conclusion to Spear and Fang's story.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Genndy Tartakovsky revealed that giving Jack a "happy ending" came with a price amongst the fan community, and thus, he wove an ending that was just as brutal for Spear and Fang as their previous adventures had been:

"After Samurai Jack and the way we ended the last season, I got a lot of flack for not giving Jack a happy ending. In my mind, he's a samurai, that's his lot in life. We can't just all be happy. For this, going into it, I had an idea of where I wanted it to go. The whole scope of the series is about [Spear's] evolution. He's kind of like the last caveman, the last Neanderthal. So his evolution, in a way, is continuing his family."

Tartakovsky then took the opportunity to dive further into the Viking Chief who returned with supernatural abilities to end Spear's life:

"He's facing this villain that's supernatural powered. It's not just a creature. It's something that's beyond man. I felt like if they beat them, it's not right. So why not go out in a blaze of glory? He's doing everything to protect his family, like usual, but it's too much. You want it to be realistic, even though this is the most unrealistic show ever made. You want it to be believable character-wise. To continue on with his daughter felt like the right thing."

While the third season for Primal hasn't been confirmed, Tartakovsky has remained adamant that Spear and Fang's story has ended, with the animator stating that he is hoping to create a more anthology-style to the animated series should it return to Adult Swim.

What did you think of the season two finale for Primal?

Via Entertainment Weekly