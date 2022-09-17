Primal's Genndy Tartakovsky Confirms Spear And Fang's Story is Over

Primal's second season recently came to an end, throwing in a drastically different status quo should the beloved Adult Swim franchise return for a season three. With Spear and Fang facing down the terrifying "Fire Viking", not everyone makes it out of this fight alive, and in a recent interview, creator Genndy Tartakovsky takes the opportunity to confirm that the prehistoric pair won't be returning as the stars of the series should it make a comeback in the future.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the season two finale of Primal, be forewarned that this article and the interview with Genndy Tartakovsky dive into serious spoiler territory.

The season two finale of Primal ends with Spear dying but having one last tender moment with Mira, as the final moments of the episode reveal that Mira and Spear had a daughter, with Fang and her offspring also surviving the battle against the supernaturally fueled raider. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tartakovsky confirms that should Primal continue, Spear's daughter won't be taking the lead role in the bloody epic:

"I don't want to do this story further. I feel like this season we've done it all, in a way. I want it to almost become an anthology show, where season 3 would still be called Primal, but with a different subheading. Low-dialogue, high-emotion, survival, rawness, visual storytelling: All that stuff, but with different characters. There's more things I want to do with Primal, not necessarily Spear and Fang. Maybe if there's a giant outcry, we'll continue the story with his daughter and Mira and the dinosaurs. I'd have to really think about it."

Previously, Genndy had stated that he is hoping, should Primal continue, that his prehistoric outing will transform into an anthology series, with the stories attempting to hold fast to the brutality, and lack of overall dialogue, that help put Spear and Fang on the map. While a third season hasn't been confirmed by Cartoon Network, Tartakovsky has his hands full with the upcoming series Unicorn, as well as the animated film, Fixed.

Via Entertainment Weekly