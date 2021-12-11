Princess Connect Re:Dive Season 2 Trailer Sets Release Date

Princess Connect Re:Dive has revealed its release date for Season 2 of the anime with a new trailer! 2020 was a wild year for anime productions as many had been halted and postponed as a result of the complications from the COVID pandemic, and it was especially felt during the Spring 2020 anime schedule when the pandemic sparked in full. The anime that did manage to make it to air during that time still made some major waves with fans such as the debut season for Princess Connect Re:Dive, and now a second season is on the way.

A second season of the anime was quickly confirmed to be in the works shortly after the first season came to an end, and after confirming earlier this year it would be releasing during the Winter 2022 anime schedule, Princess Connect Re:Dive has now announced that Season 2 will be making its debut on January 10th in Japan. To celebrate the confirmation of the release date for the new season, Cygames Pictures has released a new trailer teasing what to expect from the new episodes. You can check it out below:

Director from the first season, Takaomi Kanasaki, will be serving as chief director and supervisor, but the episode director from the first season, Yasuo Iwamoto, will be serving as the director for Cygames Pictures. Other updates to the staff include the likes of Mai Watanabe joining Satomi Kurita, Lie Jun Yang, and Yasuyuki Noda as character designers while Imajin is serving as composer for the music. Returning main cast members include M.A.O as Pecorine, Miku Ito as Kokkoro, Rika Tachibana as Kyaru, and Atsushi Abe as Yuki.

It has yet to be confirmed if they will be streaming the new season upon its release, but Crunchyroll is now streaming the first season of the anime if you wanted to catch up. They officially describe Princess Connect Re:Dive as such, “In the beautiful land of Astraea where a gentle breeze blows, a young man named Yuuki awakens with no memory of his past. There he encounters a guide who has sworn to care for him—Kokkoro, a lovely swordswoman who’s always feeling peckish—Pecorine, and a cat-eared sorceress with a prickly attitude—Karyl. Led by fate, these four come together to form the “Gourmet Guild.” And so their adventure begins…”

What do you think of the newest trailer for Princess Connect Re:Dive Season 2? How did you feel about the first season? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes?