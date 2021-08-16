Princess Connect Re:Dive Season 2 Confirms Release Window With Trailer, Poster

Princess Connect! Re:Dive has set the release window for its upcoming second season with its very first trailer and poster! Although 2020 was a rough year for anime overall due to production and distribution being impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the anime that did make its way through to air made a huge impact on fans overall. One of the more surprising hits was the debut anime adaptation for the Princess Connect! Re:Dive mobile game, and it was so successful that a second season was quickly confirmed to be in the works following the end of the first.

During a special livestream event for the game, it was confirmed that Princess Connect! Re:Dive Season 2 is officially coming our way in January 2022. Along with the debut trailer for the second season (that you can check out in the season above), and the first poster (which you can check out from the anime's official Twitter account below), the series also confirmed its returning staff and cast members coming back for the new episodes.

Director from the first season, Takaomi Kanasaki, will be serving as chief director and supervisor, but the episode director from the first season, Yasuo Iwamoto, will be serving as the director for Cygames Pictures. Other updates to the staff include the likes of Mai Watanabe joining Satomi Kurita, Lie Jun Yang, and Yasuyuki Noda as character designers while Imajin is serving as composer for the music. Returning main cast members include M.A.O as Pecorine, Miku Ito as Kokkoro, Rika Tachibana as Kyaru, and Atsushi Abe as Yuki.

