Princess Connect Re:Dive Just Might Be Spring's Surprising Hit

Anime based on mobile games have become more increasingly common over the last few years, and only a few of them manage to break out of the bubble of their already established fan base. It's a difficult situation for many projects, but Cygames' Princess Connect! Re:Dive has a strong chance of hitting it big with the wider anime audience. With a few episodes now released at the time of this writing, fans are beginning to see what kind of personality is being injected into the adaptation with a huge roster of adorable anime girls.

Produced by CygamesPictures, the TV anime adapts the mobile game of the same name and features a roster of characters with quirky personalities and character designs. It's been given a comedic overtone featuring some exaggerated character movements and responses that are sure to make you laugh.

Directed by Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! director Takaomi Kanasaki, there are quite a few notable similarities between the two anime at the outset. Rather than being a complete copy, however, Princess Connect! Re:Dive serves as a welcome anime to those wanting to see more of the spirit of watching lovable losers and dummies bounce off of one another.

With well animated slapstick humor, great timing, and some surprisingly incredible action set pieces (like Konosuba), fans are poised for Princess Connect! Re:Dive to take over the Spring anime season. Read on to see what fans are saying about the anime so far, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also reach out to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!