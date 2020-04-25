Princess Connect Re:Dive Just Might Be Spring's Surprising Hit
Anime based on mobile games have become more increasingly common over the last few years, and only a few of them manage to break out of the bubble of their already established fan base. It's a difficult situation for many projects, but Cygames' Princess Connect! Re:Dive has a strong chance of hitting it big with the wider anime audience. With a few episodes now released at the time of this writing, fans are beginning to see what kind of personality is being injected into the adaptation with a huge roster of adorable anime girls.
Produced by CygamesPictures, the TV anime adapts the mobile game of the same name and features a roster of characters with quirky personalities and character designs. It's been given a comedic overtone featuring some exaggerated character movements and responses that are sure to make you laugh.
Directed by Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! director Takaomi Kanasaki, there are quite a few notable similarities between the two anime at the outset. Rather than being a complete copy, however, Princess Connect! Re:Dive serves as a welcome anime to those wanting to see more of the spirit of watching lovable losers and dummies bounce off of one another.
With well animated slapstick humor, great timing, and some surprisingly incredible action set pieces (like Konosuba), fans are poised for Princess Connect! Re:Dive to take over the Spring anime season. Read on to see what fans are saying about the anime so far, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also reach out to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!
A Handy "Breakdown"
priconne has one of the best casts of the spring season and i have prepared this very scientific diagram to explain why pic.twitter.com/OY1LLODrKY— exa (@exaenae) April 20, 2020
They're All Dorks
All the characters in Priconne are absolutely loveable dorks, but I think Karyl is my favourite. Especially after episode 3 that was filled to the brim with her hilarious acting, monologues and reactions. pic.twitter.com/ADMcd7BRpC— Goge (@Goge6_) April 20, 2020
Already Has Quotes for the Ages
That's a quote for the ages. #priconne_anime 03 pic.twitter.com/WgmMfsD9S1— 律 • Laid-Back Quarantine△ (@FeoUltima) April 20, 2020
It's Also Surprisingly Gorgeous!
I continue to be impressed by the compositing in Priconne. You rarely see postprocessing this aggressive in TV anime that still manages to come across as tasteful and unobtrusive pic.twitter.com/Jmev69GVVX— kViN 🌈🕒 (@Yuyucow) April 20, 2020
You'll See Some "Familiar Faces"
i'm glad it's the same director for both the priconne and konosuba anime pic.twitter.com/2eBxZsKPWM— Ennetro (@Ennetro) April 24, 2020
New Best Girl Alert
nothing to see here just me freaking out over kyaru priconne— wye 🍞 (@mahirunozanzou) April 22, 2020
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA pic.twitter.com/MXeOXo1ez7
Even More Best Girls are on the Way!
One thing I love about these gacha game adaptations is the fact that they usually have an endless supply of really cute girls to just throw into the mix whenever they want. 👍#PrincessConnect pic.twitter.com/bBzQHs5wu1— Kukikaze (@MatsukazeKuki) April 20, 2020
It's Also a Food Anime?!?!
Hey, I don't care how gross it looks. I'd eat anything if she was the one cooking it. ❤️#PrincessConnect pic.twitter.com/uHVME7tQsd— Kukikaze (@MatsukazeKuki) April 20, 2020
