Studio Trigger’s Promare to Release in U.S. Theaters this Fall

All eyes have been on Studio Trigger’s next work, Promare, following the successful releases of Tengan Toppa Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill. While the film has had some notable similarities with those previous works, fans are excited to see the film nonetheless. But with the film debuting in Japan recently, fans in the West were wondering when they would get their chance.

Thankfully, GKIDS has announced that they have acquired the license for Promare‘s North American release. The film will be hitting theaters for a limited time on September 17 and 19 with a planned limited release in theaters the following September 20th.

Promare is a joint effort between Studio Trigger and X-FLAG Studio (Monster Strike The Animation), and premiered May 24th in Japan. Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi and written by Kazuki Nakashima, who have previously collaborated for fan-favorite Studio Trigger projects Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill, the film stars Kenichi Matsuyama as Galo Thymos, Taichi Saotome as leader of Mad Burnish Lio Fotia, Masato Sakai as administrator of the Independent Republic of Promepolis Kray Foresight, Ayane Sakura as member of Burning Rescue Aina Ardebit, and Rikiya Koyama as Burning Rescue captain Ignis Ex.

Though not much information is currently available for GKIDS’ planned limited theatrical release on September 20th, the film will be screening in both its original Japanese and with an English dub. The September 17th screenings with be the film’s English dub, and September 19 will feature English subtitles.

GKIDS officially describes Promare as such, “The first feature-length film from the acclaimed studio TRIGGER, creators of the hit series Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia, and director Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill), Promare uses a bold cel-shaded visual style to tell a blistering action-adventure story, and is the spiritual successor to many of director Imaishi’s former works.

Thirty years has passed since the appearance of Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings, who destroyed half of the world with fire. When a new group of aggressive mutants calling themselves “Mad Burnish” appears, the epic battle between Galo Thymos, a new member of the anti-Burnish rescue team “Burning Rescue,” and Lio Fotia, the leader of “Mad Burnish” begins.