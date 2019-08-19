Promare Releases New Trailer

All eyes have been on Studio Trigger’s original film project, Promare, ever since it made its debut in Japan not too long ago. As the prolific studio’s first major film feature, it seems to have lived up to expectations as evident by the first few reactions from fans who have managed to catch it at the film’s North American premiere earlier this year. But with its United States screening fast approaching in September, GKIDS has shared a new trailer for the film hyping its imminent release.

This official United States trailer for the film is the most action-packed yet as fans get a good glimpse at how Studio Trigger’s animation style has now seen more blending of CG animation into the studio’s usually strong 2D animation. GKIDS will be bringing the film to select theaters in the United States on September 17 and 19, and both the original Japanese release and the English dub of the film will be screening.

Screening times and availability will vary by location, and GKIDS officially describes Promare as such, “The first feature-length film from the acclaimed studio TRIGGER, creators of the hit series Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia, and director Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill), Promare uses a bold cel-shaded visual style to tell a blistering action-adventure story, and is the spiritual successor to many of director Imaishi’s former works.

Thirty years have passed since the appearance of Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings, who destroyed half of the world with fire. When a new group of aggressive mutants calling themselves “Mad Burnish” appears, the epic battle between Galo Thymos, a new member of the anti-Burnish rescue team “Burning Rescue,” and Lio Fotia, the leader of “Mad Burnish” begins.”

Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi and written by Kazuki Nakashima, who have previously collaborated for fan-favorite Studio Trigger projects Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill, the film stars Kenichi Matsuyama as Galo Thymos, Taichi Saotome as leader of Mad Burnish Lio Fotia, Masato Sakai as administrator of the Independent Republic of Promepolis Kray Foresight, Ayane Sakura as member of Burning Rescue Aina Ardebit, and Rikiya Koyama as Burning Rescue captain Ignis Ex.

There’s no confirmation of the voice cast for the English dub as of this writing, however. It will be produced by NYAV Post, but the cast themselves will be selected by Studio Trigger themselves.