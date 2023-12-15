Psycho-Pass Providence is Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

The world of Psycho-Pass recently celebrated its tenth anniversary, with the cerebral thriller releasing its latest movie to North American theaters this year. Brought to cinemas by Crunchyroll in the West, the streaming service has released the movie on its platform. If you missed the chance to see Psycho-Pass: Providence on the silver screen, you can now catch it at home if you're a subscriber to Crunchyroll.

Psycho-Pass first premiered as an original anime series from Production I.G. in 2012. The series has seen quite a bit of longevity over the course of its anime series and feature-length films. At present, I.G. hasn't revealed if we can expect this cerebral story to make a comeback with any new projects but it would come as no surprise if we were to see the return of the Criminal Investigation Department in the future.

(Photo: Production IG)

Psycho-Pass: Providence – How To Watch

If you want to catch the latest movie in the Psycho-Pass universe, you can click this link to watch the movie on Crunchyroll. Luckily, the streaming service also houses the previous seasons and movies, so if you haven't been caught up to speed on the adventures that took place before Providence, the material is there.

If you want to know more about Psycho-Pass: Providence, Crunchyroll has released an official description of the franchise's latest film, "January 2118. Chief Inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department, Akane Tsunemori, receives a report of an incident on a foreign vessel – the body of Professor Milicia Stronskaya has been discovered. Behind the incident is a group known as the Peacebreakers, a foreign paramilitary organization and a new outside threat who are targeting the professor's research papers known as the "Stronskaya Document." Reunited with Shinya Kogami, a former fugitive from the Criminal Investigation Department, Akane grapples with a case that quickly escalates beyond their expectations. The Stronskaya Papers could reveal a truth that would shake Japan's government, and even the Sibyl System, to the core. It is in this untold story that the missing link is revealed."

What has been your favorite Psycho-Pass story to date? Do you want to see a new anime series, and/or feature-length film, to explore the universe? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Providence.