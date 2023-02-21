Psycho-Pass Providence Debuts New Trailer

Psycho-Pass first hit the anime scene in 2012, releasing a twenty-two episode initial offering from Production I.G. and despite that series coming to a close, thea nime franchise has continued thanks to projects that have been consistently released over the years. Returning to the world of the "Crime Coefficient", Psycho-Pass Providence is the fourth feature-length film of the series which will hit theaters in Japan on May 12th this summer and once again bring fans back to the dark technologically advanced landscape, as the newest trailer proves.

Psycho-Pass recently celebrated the anime franchise's tenth anniversary by opening up a digital exhibit that gathered art work and numerous other works from the series' past. While Providence will be the fourth movie in the franchise, Psycho-Pass has had three anime television series as it stands, with both light novels and manga series arriving under the franchise's umbrella over the course of its ten years. While a fourth series hasn't been confirmed to hit the small screen, it's clear that there are enough fans of the franchise to keep producing new content focusing on the Sibyl System.

Psycho-Pass Providence Trailer

Psycho-Pass took to its Official Twitter Account to share the newest trailer for its fourth film, which has a release date in Japan of this May but has yet to reveal whether the film will be making its way to North America following its theatrical run in the East:

If you haven't had the opportunity to jump into the world of Psycho-Pass, you can catch the first two seasons of the series on Crunchyroll, with the streaming service releasing the following official description of the psychological thriller:

"In the future, thinking about a crime makes you guilty, and justice is dispensed from the barrel of a gun. Detectives work in teams made up of Enforcers and Inspectors. Enforcers take out the bad guys, and Inspectors make sure their partners don't cross the line. The equalizer in the war on thugs is the Dominator, a weapon that can tell when citizens are about to turn criminal."

