Psycho-Pass Providence Shares New Trailer, Poster

The story of Psycho-Pass has carved out an anime fanbase based on its surreal setting and story that focuses on a world where criminals are apprehended, or killed before they commit a crime thanks to future tech. While the original television series came to an end with the conclusion of its third season, the cyberpunk tale is set to return later this year with a new movie, Psycho-Pass Providence. Now, to hype up the film's release this May, the anime movie has shared both a new trailer and poster that brings fans back to the futuristic thriller.

Psycho-Pass is one of those rare series wherein the Psycho-Pass anime wasn't based on an original manga and/or light novel series, as the anime adaptation was created as an original work by the studio known as Production I.G. Psycho-Pass Providence will be the fourth Psycho-Pass movie in the series, with the previous three released over the years alongside the television series. At present, Production I.G. hasn't stated whether the series will return with a fourth television series to follow Psycho-Pass Season 3, though it's clear that the animation studio isn't done with the futuristic setting with this upcoming outing.

Psycho-Pass Providence: Return To The Future

The Official Psycho-Pass Providence Twitter Account shared a new trailer to give fans a better idea of what will transpire in the film set to release on May 12th this year. While there are still a number of details that have yet to be fully fleshed out from the promotional material, it seems as though Providence will be bringing back some favorites from the series' past. At present, a North American release date has yet to be confirmed.

(Photo: Production IG)

If you haven't had the opportunity to explore the world of Psycho-Pass, you can catch the first two seasons of the anime on Crunchyroll. The streaming service also shared an official description to let you know what you're in for with this cerebral series, "In the future, thinking about a crime makes you guilty, and justice is dispensed from the barrel of a gun. Detectives work in teams made up of Enforcers and Inspectors. Enforcers take out the bad guys, and Inspectors make sure their partners don't cross the line. The equalizer in the war on thugs is the Dominator, a weapon that can tell when citizens are about to turn criminal."