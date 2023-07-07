PSYCHO-PASS: Providence Reveals New Clip (Exclusive)

This month, the surreal series known as PSYCHO-PASS is set to return via a North American theatrical run for its latest film, PSYCHO-PASS: Providence. Produced by Production I.G., the film will once again bring fans to a world where the authorities attempt to stop crimes before they actually take place. Comicbook.com has partnered with Crunchyroll to offer readers an exclusive clip that details the stunning animation and brutal subject matter of the film, which you can watch above.

For those unfamiliar with the PSYCHO-PASS series, the anime adaptation was an original work from Production I.G. first beginning in 2012. To help in celebrating its tenth-anniversary last year, the franchise revealed that the series would return via the film arriving this month in PSYCHO-PASS: Providence. The movie has already hit Japanese theaters earlier this year, though it is planning its North American theatrical run. The film will begin with preview screenings on July 11th for the English Dub version and the 13th for the Japanese iteration with English subtitles, with a full run arriving on July 14th. The movie is also slated to arrive in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Benelux, Spain, Mexico, Chile, Peru, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.

(Photo: Production IG)

If you haven't heard much regarding PSYCHO-PASS's return via Providence, here's how Crunchyroll and Sony describe the film that arrives in North American theaters later this month, "January 2118. Chief Inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department, Akane Tsunemori, receives a report of an incident on a foreign vessel – the body of Professor Milicia Stronskaya has been discovered. Behind the incident is a group known as the Peacebreakers, a foreign paramilitary organization and a new outside threat who are targeting the professor's research papers known as the "Stronskaya Document." Reunited with Shinya Kogami, a former fugitive from the Criminal Investigation Department, Akane grapples with a case that quickly escalates beyond their expectations. The Stronskaya Papers could reveal a truth that would shake Japan's government, and even the Sibyl System, to the core. It is in this untold story that the missing link is revealed."

Are you hyped for the return of PSYCHO-PASS? Do you think the upcoming film might harken a return to the original anime series via a new television season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of PSYCHO-PASS.