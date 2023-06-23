Psycho-Pass Providence Releases First English Dub Trailer

In a world wherein crimes can be caught before they actually happen, the police of this universe have quite the complicated tasks on their hands. The anime Psycho-Pass first arrived on the small screen in 2012, and the universe has expanded with various sequels and films. Psycho-Pass Providence is the newest movie in the franchise, having hit Japan earlier this May and will arrive this summer in North American theaters as a new English Dubbed trailer has landed.

Psycho-Pass Providence will hit theaters in North America on July 14th, proving how the popularity of anime in the West has allowed some big franchises to garner a bigger reach. When it comes to the English Dub cast includes Kate Oxley as Akane Tsunemori, Robert McCollum as Shinya Kogami, Jessie James as Nobuchika Ginoza, Cherami Leigh as Mika Shimotsuki, Mike McFarland as Teppei Sugo, Z. Charles Bolton as Sho Hinakawa, Lindsay Seidel as Yayoi Kunizuka, Lydia Mackay as Shion Karanomori, Erin Kelly Noble as Frederica Hanashiro, Bruce DuBose as Arata Shindo, Eduardo Vildasol as Kei Mikhail, and Stephanie Young as Dominator.

Psycho-Pass Providence English Dub Trailer

If you want to learn more about the upcoming Psycho-Pass movie that is arriving in theaters this summer, Crunchyroll has released an official description of the film bringing us back to this world, "January 2118. Chief Inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department, Akane Tsunemori, receives a report of an incident on a foreign vessel – the body of Professor Milicia Stronskaya has been discovered. Behind the incident is a group known as the Peacebreakers, a foreign paramilitary organization and a new outside threat who are targeting the professor's research papers known as the "Stronskaya Document." Reunited with Shinya Kogami, a former fugitive from the Criminal Investigation Department, Akane grapples with a case that quickly escalates beyond their expectations. The Stronskaya Papers could reveal a truth that would shake Japan's government, and even the Sibyl System, to the core. It is in this untold story that the missing link is revealed."

