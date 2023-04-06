Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage Shares Episode 1 Promo

While Wit Studio has left anime juggernauts such as Attack on Titan and Vinland Saga in its past, with MAPPA taking over for both series, the production house has plenty of other projects that it is working on. Finding some serious success with CloverWorks in the smash hit, Spy x Family, the studio is set to return later this month to the world of Ranking of Kings thanks to Treasure Chest of Courage. Now, prior to its release, a new promo trailer has given us a closer look at this upcoming side story.

Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage isn't Ranking of Kings Season 2, but rather, it's a side story that will feature Bojji and Kage setting out on a new adventure following the events of the first season's finale. Unsurprisingly, the Japanese voice acting cast will be returning for this upcoming special that will arrive on Crunchyroll on April 13th later this month. The unique art style of the series, based on the manga from creator Sosuke Toka, looks as if it was modeled from a Studio Ghibli story but has definitely found its place as its own thing in the anime community.

Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage Promo – Watch

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Bojji's creative adventures, you can stream the first season of Ranking of Kings on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the series, "How prosperous your nation is, how many powerful warriors it boasts, and how heroic and strong its king is. These are the criteria that factor into the system known as the Ranking of Kings. The main character, Bojji, was born the first prince of the kingdom ruled by King Bossu, who is ranked number seven. But Bojji was born unable to hear and is so powerless that he can't even swing a sword. In consequence, his own retainers and the public, look down upon him as completely unfit to be king. It is then that Bojji finds his first friend, Kage, and Bojji's life takes a dramatic turn…"

Are you excited to return to the world of Bojji? Do you think a second season is on the way from Wit? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ranking of Kings.