Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage Anime Announced

Ranking of Kings has been out of the picture for a while now, but it seems the anime's hiatus will end soon enough. After all, the team at WIT Studio has confirmed there is more of the show on its way. Ranking of Kings is getting a new anime next year, and this special will reunite netizens with Prince Bojji.

According to the update, Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage will be the title of the show's new project. The anime is set to start in April 2023, and at this time, fans do not know how long the series will run. WIT Studio may give fans a full season order or go with a two-shot OVA request. But either way, the side story will bring Bojji back to the screen following his season one debut.

And for those curious, no – this new project is not considered a new season. Ranking of Kings has not announced a new season in the wake of its first. Of course, fans are hoping this 2023 anime may end with a season two announcement. After all, Ranking of Kings has been quiet since March 2022 brought about its end. There is still plenty for Bojji to do on his journey, so for now, fans are keeping their fingers crossed for a second season.

If you are not caught up with Ranking of Kings, the series Bega in May 2017 under creator Sosuke Toka. WIT Studio optioned the manga for an anime after a few years, and the series debuted in late 2021. You can watch all of season one on Crunchyroll right now. So for those wanting more details on Ranking of Kings, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Bojji is a deaf, powerless prince who cannot even wield a children's sword. As the firstborn son, he strives hard and dreams of becoming the world's greatest king. However, people mutter about him behind his back as "a good-for-nothing prince" and "no way he can be king." Bojji is able to make his first-ever friend, "Kage" – a literal shadow on the ground who somehow understands Bojji well."

