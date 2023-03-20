Ranking of Kings’ New Anime Reveals Release Date, Episode Details

Ranking of Kings is coming back with a new anime later this Spring, and now fans can know when to tune in with Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage confirming its release date and dropping some curious details about how long we can expect it to stick around. Ranking of Kings was one of the biggest new anime franchise debuts of the last few years, and only grew in popularity the more fans got to see what kind of secret weapon it really was. It was no real surprise to find out that the Ranking of Kings anime had plans to return for a new project.

While it’s not exactly Ranking of Kings Season 2, Ranking of Kings announced that it would be returning in 2023 with a new anime special. But while the franchise has been coy about what to expect from this special, the latest update on Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage is all the more exciting as it might be sticking around for more than a single planned episode as it’s currently scheduled to “air every Thursday” in program listings overseas.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How to Watch Ranking of Kings’ New Anime

Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage will be making its premiere on April 13th, and while earlier promotional materials had teased it would be an anime special, the new listings for Fuji TV’s Noitaima block overseas have noted that it will continue to air after its premiere. But at the time of this writing, Ranking of Kings has not revealed how many episodes long this new special will be running for exactly. Featuring the opening theme titled “GOLD” as performed by PEOPLE 1, and ending theme titled “Atemonaku” as performed by Aimer, Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage will have an original story not seen in the first season or manga.

If you wanted to catch up with Ranking of Kings‘ anime run so far now that there’s more on the way, you can find the anime streaming with Crunchyroll. They describe Ranking of Kings as such, “How prosperous your nation is, how many powerful warriors it boasts, and how heroic and strong its king is. These are the criteria that factor into the system known as the Ranking of Kings. The main character, Bojji, was born the first prince of the kingdom ruled by King Bossu, who is ranked number seven. But Bojji was born unable to hear and is so powerless that he can’t even swing a sword. In consequence, his own retainers and the public, look down upon him as completely unfit to be king. It is then that Bojji finds his first friend, Kage, and Bojji’s life takes a dramatic turn…”

Will you be checking out Ranking of Kings‘ new anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!