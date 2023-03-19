Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage Trailer Released

Get ready because more Ranking of Kings is on its way! If you did not know, the hit series went live under WIT Studio last year, and it became an underdog within the fandom. Since the TV series wrapped season one, Ranking of Kings has been busy working on a special for fans. Now, a new trailer for Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage is here, and it proves the anime is as good now as it ever was.

As you can see above, Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage is adorable, and the special promises to bring several cute episodes to life. We see everyone from our star Bojji to Kage in this clip. And while this promo doesn't give away any spoilers, it does show us some seriously sweet slice-of-life scenes.

For those curious about this Ranking of Kings project, it will go live before long. Treasure Chest of Courage is slated to drop on April 14th, so the Spring 2023 season is looking good already. At this point, there is no firm episode count for Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage. We do know the cast and staff of season one are returning for this special, so Ranking of Kings is bringing the band back together.

If you are not familiar with the franchise at all, you should know Ranking of Kings debuted in May 2017 under creator Sasuke Toka. The series tells the story of a young deaf prince named Bojji who finds his claim to his family's throne threatened because of his small size. Together with an orphaned assassin, Bojji must prove himself worthy to rule against all odds. For more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis down below:

"How prosperous your nation is, how many powerful warriors it boasts, and how heroic and strong its king is. These are the criteria that factor into the system known as the Ranking of Kings. The main character, Bojji, was born the first prince of the kingdom ruled by King Bossu, who is ranked number seven. But Bojji was born unable to hear and is so powerless that he can't even swing a sword. In consequence, his own retainers and the public, look down upon him as completely unfit to be king. It is then that Bojji finds his first friend, Kage, and Bojji's life takes a dramatic turn..."

Are you excited for Ranking of Kings to make its big comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.