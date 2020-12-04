Re:Zero Promises New Season 2B Info is Coming This Month

✖

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- has announced new information for Season 2's second half will be coming later this month. Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- originally planned to have its second season drop this Spring before taking a break and ending in the Fall, but these plans were off set by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. So rather than have the second season end by the end of 2020, Season 2B will be making its debut next month as part of the Winter 2021 season. Soon fans will get more information as to what we can expect from these new episodes!

The official Twitter account for Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- announced there will be a special live stream event taking place on December 10th where they will reveal new details about the second half of the season. It's unclear what these new details will concern as of this writing, however.

Taking place on Kadokawa's official YouTube page, the new live event was announced as a special celebration of the holiday season and will feature Yusuke Kobayashi and Rie Takahashi (who voice Subaru and Emilia respectively) as hosts. With the series making its debut in January 2021, but without a confirmed release date, perhaps this upcoming event will give us a concrete date for the new episodes!

Outside of a teaser release following the second season's midseason finale, we have not seen much of what to expect from these new episodes so fans will definitely want to tune in on December 10th.

