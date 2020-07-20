Cosplay Twins Perfectly Bring Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World's Rem and Ram to Life

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is now finally making it through its much anticipated second season after several years of waiting, and fans have fallen in love with the adorable Rem and Ram duo all over again. Now there's yet another opportunity to show this hilarious and cute pair more love through some awesome cosplay from real twins! Rem and Ram instantly made a huge impression on fans when the first season of the anime first made its debut years ago, and it's not hard to see why the duo continues to be one of the standout elements of the franchise.

To be fair, however, the series has certainly favored Rem (though it's not as favorable to her with the second season thus far) and fans tend to favor her as well thanks to her open devotion to Subaru throughout the first season of the anime. But there are just as many fans of Ram as there are of Rem considering their clashing personalities make for the perfect counterbalance of humor and romance to Subaru's journey.

Now the twin duo has truly come to life thanks to a duo of cosplay twins! Artist @yukino_runa (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) brought Rem to the real world while her twin sister @yukinonana_ (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) brought Ram to life! It's going to be hard to top this one! You can check out the cosplay below:

The second season of the anime is currently underway, and it's already been a huge hit with fans thus far. Thankfully, there will be quite a few episodes to look forward to this season but they'll be separated by a split cour order. But at the very least, this means there will be many more opportunities to see Rem and Ram's adorableness on screen!

Are you happy to see Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- has finally returned for Season 2? What have you thought about the first couple of episodes of the new season so far? Where do Rem and Ram rank among your favorites in the series overall? If you had to choose an ultimate favorite between Rem and Ram, who would you choose? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

