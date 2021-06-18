Record of Ragnarok's Animation Has Anime Fans Bewildered
Record of Ragnarok has been one of those manga series that fans have been dying to see animated, with the action-packed series pitting humanity against the gods to determine the future of the Earth, but it seems as if the recent Netflix release has animation that is leaving many viewers perplexed. During one of the biggest battles, fans noticed that the animation in the animated series looks akin to still images rather than containing fluid motions, leaving many fans believing that Netflix's latest adaptation isn't able to capture the spirit of the manga from which it was based.
Twitter User Otaku Tweets shared the aforementioned animation from Record of Ragnarok, leaving many anime fans debating if the long-awaited series should have been "left in the over" just a little bit longer before hitting its release date:
I’m so disappointed in Record of Ragnarok pic.twitter.com/DBrSVUO7Jp— Oden 🕵🏽♂️ (@otakutweetsk) June 17, 2021
Have you binged through Record of Ragnarok on Netflix? What do you think of the animation for the long-awaited series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Netflix's anime series.
Should It Have Been Animated?
prevnext
It's not a series that should be animated in the first place, the art is way too detailed, but it works as promotional material. They should cover what they cannot animate with directing choices, this was within my expectations, I don't understand the public's reaction tbh— Denji-kun (@marcster) June 17, 2021
It's Not All Bad
prevnext
At least Bryn was amazing pic.twitter.com/xPEnpokBhp— Wilt | READ Record of Ragnarok (@krjie_13) June 17, 2021
Tears Are Being Shed
prevnext
Need to start a petition to stop Netflix from adapting anymore anime cuz this is heart breaking pic.twitter.com/Hy1YnhyRDQ— 🤬Mirko szn/Burner szn🤬 (@tyler_szn) June 17, 2021
Ouch
June 17, 2021prevnext
At Least One Piece Is Still Fire
prevnext
Damn I feel bad for you guys here’s some good animation to cheer you people up, onepiece fans been eating good these past months. Look at this beauty https://t.co/fWpBAMi6Ry— anthonny (@anthonny_cm) June 17, 2021
Compare And Contrast
prevnext
Here just to remind people in sorrow the manga is still fire pic.twitter.com/z2OEDHdKSn— The 5th Fang (@joeygamerboi1) June 17, 2021
Are Fans Over-Reacting?
prevnext
I think people are over reacting a little bit. For one this is a 15 second clip from a 3 episode long fight so obviously the entire fight doesn't look like this. And imo while when they are fighting while the animation isn't amazing it accomplishes its goal which is to— @Ito (@Itoreadsmanga) June 17, 2021
A Slideshow?
prevnext
Ain’t now fucking way this is an actual slide show— Bron (@Game6lebron) June 17, 2021
It Hurts
prev
Yeeeeaahhh...— ♥Carni♥ (@CarnivalousWalt) June 18, 2021
It is painful to say
I've watched up to the conclusion of the first fight and like
The series feels like what happened with the Junji Ito anime adaptation
It feels like they're not even remotely trying and it hurts :x
Guess I'm gonna read the rest of the series~