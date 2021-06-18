Record of Ragnarok's Animation Has Anime Fans Bewildered

Record of Ragnarok has been one of those manga series that fans have been dying to see animated, with the action-packed series pitting humanity against the gods to determine the future of the Earth, but it seems as if the recent Netflix release has animation that is leaving many viewers perplexed. During one of the biggest battles, fans noticed that the animation in the animated series looks akin to still images rather than containing fluid motions, leaving many fans believing that Netflix's latest adaptation isn't able to capture the spirit of the manga from which it was based.

Twitter User Otaku Tweets shared the aforementioned animation from Record of Ragnarok, leaving many anime fans debating if the long-awaited series should have been "left in the over" just a little bit longer before hitting its release date:

I’m so disappointed in Record of Ragnarok pic.twitter.com/DBrSVUO7Jp — Oden 🕵🏽‍♂️ (@otakutweetsk) June 17, 2021

