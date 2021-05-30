Record of Ragnarok Shares New Poster and Cast Additions

✖

Record of Ragnarok has shared a new poster along with cast additions coming for the new anime! Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui, and Ajichika's original manga series has been a cult hit among manga fans due to its explosive battles, but soon the series will be getting a huge new audience with the upcoming debut of its official anime adaptation next month. Netflix has quite a few new anime releases coming to the streaming service next month, and one of them is this battle heavy series. Now we have another look at what to expect from this debut.

Together with the newest poster revealed for the new anime (which you can check out below), Record of Ragnarok has also added new members to the cast. These include Aya Kawakami as Randgrid, Rina Kawaguchi as Reginleif, and Yu Kobayashi as Hrist. These three become some powerful weapons used in the midst of the upcoming battle between gods and humans. You can find their character designs along with the new poster below.

The cast for Record of Ragnarok also includes the previously confirmed likes Miyuki Sawashiro as Brunhild, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Geir, Tomokazu Seki as Lu Bu, Hikaru Midorikawa as Thor, Wataru Takagi as Zeus, Soma Saito as Adam, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Kojiro Sasaki, Takahiro Sakurai as Poseidon, Junichi Suwabe as Hermes, Yukihiro Nozuyama as Heimdall, Sho Hayami as Odin, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Shiva, Rie Tanaka as Aphrodite, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Loki, Hinata Tadokoro as Ares, Taisuke Nakano as Huginn, and Tomohiro Yamaguchi as Muninn.

Releasing on Netflix worldwide on June 17th, Netflix officially describes Record of Ragnarok as such, "This mega-popular manga series with over 6 million copies in print finally receives an anime adaptation! Representatives from throughout human history take on the world’s deities in 13 one-on-one battles — and the fate of humanity is at stake! Bringing this intense world to the screen is Graphinica, the animation studio behind Juni Taisen: Zodiac War and Hello World, who have depicted many fierce 3D CG battles in anime such as Blade of the Immortal, Promare and Girls und Panzer. A thrilling and transcendent battle-action anime explodes onto the screen!"

How are you liking the look of Record of Ragnarok so far? Will you be checking it out on Netflix when it hits next month? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!