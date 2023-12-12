Rent-a-Girlfriend Creator Has Finally Figured Out Its Ending

In 2017, Kodansha welcomed a brand-new manga to its catalog, and Rent-a-Girlfriend has only grown since. Creator Reiji Miyajima has spent years crafting the rom-com harem, and Rent-a-Girlfriend has found a global audience thanks to its anime. Now, it seems the artist has figured out how Rent-a-Girlfriend will end, but there is no telling when that finale will come to pass.

Not long ago, the manga fandom began buzzing as Miyajima confirmed his vision for the manga. It turns out the creator has been waffling between endings for Rent-a-Girlfriend, but he has now landed on an ending. As you can imagine, the confession has fans curious as to whether the manga is in its endgame. And if the manga is in its final days, well – how is Miyajima going to wrap things up?

After all, the charm of harem series is often found in its suitors. Regardless of the main character, a harem's fandom will go to bat for its favorite suitor. Rent-a-Girlfriend has a number of potential loves for Kazuya at this point. From Chizuru to Fuka and Sumi, there are lots of girls falling for Kazuya. But of course, it seems the Rent-a-Girlfriend fandom is vying for Chizuru to win in the end.

If you are not caught up with Rent-a-Girlfriend, you can always catch up with its anime. TMS Entertainment has three seasons of the anime available to stream through Crunchyroll. So for those wanting to know more about Rent-a-Girlfriend, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears, "You're Kazuya-kun, right?" A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!"

How do you want Rent-a-Girlfriend to close...?