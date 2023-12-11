Solo Leveling Anime Release Date Announced

Solo Leveling is gearing up to make its premiere as one of the most anticipated new anime releases of 2024 overall, and it's kicking things off early by confirming its January 2024 release date! Chugong and the late illustrator DUBU's Solo Leveling is likely one of the most well known webcomics in the last few years as its central protagonist goes from a weakling to one of the strongest characters in his universe through training and fighting. This makes some perfect ground for an anime adaptation to take on, so we'll be seeing how it all shakes out next year.

Solo Leveling has announced that it will be officially premiering around the world on January 6th as part of the new wave of anime coming during the Winter 2024 anime schedule next year. Tackled by the production studio behind the Sword Art Online anime franchise and featuring some major staff members behind it all, Solo Leveling is going to be one of the big releases to look out for in January. To celebrate the confirmation of Solo Leveling's release date, you can check out the newest trailer for the anime below.

How to Watch Solo Leveling Anime

Directed by Shunsuke Nakashige at A-1 Pictures with Nobura Kimura serving as head writer, Tomoko Sudo as character designer, and Hiroyuki Sawano composing the music, Solo Leveling will be premiering on January 6th overseas. Crunchyroll will be streaming the new anime alongside its debut in Japan with international territories, so fans won't have to wait too much longer before checking it out. As for what to expect from Solo Leveling's anime debut, Crunchyroll teases its story as such:

"It's been over a decade since the sudden appearance of the 'gates'—the paths that connect our world with a different dimension. Since then, certain humans have awakened to supernatural powers. We call these individuals 'hunters.' Hunters make their living by using their powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates. In this world of tough customers, the low-ranked hunter Jinwoo Sung is known as 'the weakest hunter of all mankind.' One day, Jinwoo gets fatally injured when he runs into high-rank double dungeons hidden within a low-rank dungeon. Just then, a mysterious quest window appears in front of him. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to accept the quest and starts leveling up... while the others aren't."

Are you excited for Solo Leveling's anime premiere next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!